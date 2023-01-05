All section
Road Safety Campaign! Thai Police Offers Cash Prizes For Videos Of Worst Road Violations

Others/World,  5 Jan 2023

In order to prevent road accidents, Thailand came up with an alternative approach. Police in Thailand have launched a campaign to award people with cash for sharing video clips of traffic violations.

