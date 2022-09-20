All section
Close
Explore Categories
Explore Tags
The Logical Indian Crew
Road Accident Victim In MP Carried To Hospital On JCB Machine Due To Lack Of Ambulance
Writer: Tareen Hussain
She is hailing from Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh. She is pursuing Bachelors degree in Mass Communication planning to set off her career as a content crafter.
Madhya Pradesh, 20 Sep 2022 8:15 AM GMT
Editor : Ankita Singh |
A literature lover who likes delving deeper into a wide range of societal issues and expresses her opinions about the same. Keeps looking for best-read recommendations while enjoying her coffee and tea.
Creatives : Tareen Hussain
She is hailing from Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh. She is pursuing Bachelors degree in Mass Communication planning to set off her career as a content crafter.
A road accident victim had to be carried to the hospital in a JCB machine in Madhya Pradesh’s Katni district after the ambulance did not reach in time. A Twitter video shared by a Congress MLA on September 13 has been widely shared on the internet showing the injured man lying in the bucket of the machine. As per Pushpendra Vishwakarma, owner of the JCB machine and a local Janpad Panchayat member, the victim was refused help from several auto rickshaw drivers while an ambulance was also not available at that time.
Contributors Suggest Correction
Writer : Tareen Hussain,
Editor : Ankita Singh,
Creatives : Tareen Hussain
Must Reads
Maharashtra: Since August 15, Locals Sing National Anthem Every Morning In This Maoist-Affected Village
Leading Tech For Good! Know How This Foundation Is Empowering Rural Women & Youth Through Technology