Rescuer Scales 65-Foot Telecom Tower In Pune To Save Bird Tangled In Kite String
Maharashtra, 30 March 2023 12:54 PM GMT
Editor : Ankita Singh |
A literature lover who likes delving deeper into a wide range of societal issues and expresses her opinions about the same. Keeps looking for best-read recommendations while enjoying her coffee and tea.
A black kite was reported stuck in manja on a 65ft mobile tower, flapping its wings helplessly. The RESQ team reached the location and first located the bird with the help of a drone. After this, rescuer Sayli Pilane climbed the tower with the safety gear and brought down the kite, immediately released as it had not suffered any injury.
