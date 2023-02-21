All section
The Logical Indian Crew
Remarkable Event! Mouth Painting Exhibition By Quadriplegic Defence Personnel Organised In Mumbai
Writer: Tarin Hussain
Maharashtra, 21 Feb 2023 7:39 AM GMT
Editor : Ankita Singh |
An exhibition showcasing the fabulous mouth paintings made by quadriplegic defense personnel of the Paraplegic Rehabilitation Centre (PRC) in Khadki was a truly remarkable event. Organized by the Rotary Club at the Nehru Art Centre in Mumbai, the exhibition showcased these artists' incredible talent and steely resolve, despite their physical limitations. The jawans of the Indian Defence Services who suffered spinal injuries and are admirably rehabilitated at the Paraplegic Rehabilitation Centre, Khadki, are epitomes of creativity.
