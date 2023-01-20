Regional Carrier Flybig Starts Flight Service From Itanagar To Guwahati Under UDAN Scheme

All section
India,  20 Jan 2023

Editor : Shiva Chaudhary 

Regional carrier Flybig commenced its services from Itanagar to Guwahati on January 15. The Flybig carrier has commenced flights from Hollongi in Arunachal Pradesh to Guwahati in Assam. With this, Itanagar becomes the 10th destination on the Flybig network while the third destination in Arunachal Pradesh alone. Sources say the flight was launched with an inaugural fare of Rs 1,111. Ude Desh ka Aam Naagrik (UDAN) is the Government of India's regional airport development program. The UDAN scheme emphasizes connectivity between remote cities and bigger cities at rates affordable to the "aam naagrik" (common citizen).

Writer : Tarin Hussain
Editor : Shiva Chaudhary
Creatives : Tarin Hussain
