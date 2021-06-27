Recovered From COVID-19? Dr Arvind Kumar Suggests How To Rebuild Immunity, Stay Safe After Infection

The Coronavirus pandemic has wreaked havoc in India. With a 135 crore population, the spread of COVID-19 and mutation is adverse and rapid. Even after recovery, people are facing several post COVID complications such as breathlessness, loss of appetite and weight loss. Dr Arvind explains the after effects, symptoms and suggests recovery mechanisms. He elaborates on 'DEKH BHAAL' or 'How to take care' post-COVID 19 infections.



