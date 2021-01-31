Rajasthan: Group Of People Vandalise Toll Plaza, Misbehave With Employees

A group of people, suspected to be supporters of the Rashtriya Loktantrik Party Member of Parliament Hanuman Beniwal, misbehaved with the employees of the Shahjaanpur Toll Plaza in Rajasthan. The group vandalised the toll booth when a boom barrier blocked their way while they were crossing the toll.

"They were going towards Delhi. Upon being told that it is Hanuman Beniwal, employees let him through, but two-three vehicles were tailing him. So, Beniwal and his supporters vandalised the toll and threatened them. They did not even pay the toll tax," said toll manager Jawed.