All section
Close
Explore Categories
Explore Tags
The Logical Indian Crew
Rains Shut Down Noida & Gurugram: Schools Closed, Offices To Function From Homes As Roads Get Flooded
Writer: Tarin Hussain
She is hailing from Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh. She is pursuing Bachelors degree in Mass Communication planning to set off her career as a content crafter.
Delhi, 26 Sep 2022 7:47 AM GMT
Editor : Shiva Chaudhary |
A post-graduate in Journalism and Mass Communication with relevant skills, specialising in content editing & writing. I believe in the precise dissemination of information based on facts to the public.
Creatives : Tarin Hussain
She is hailing from Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh. She is pursuing Bachelors degree in Mass Communication planning to set off her career as a content crafter.
The incessant spell of light to moderate rain drenched Delhi for the second consecutive day on September 22, leading to flooded roads in several areas and affecting traffic movement on key roads across the city.
Contributors Suggest Correction
Writer : Tarin Hussain,
Editor : Shiva Chaudhary,
Creatives : Tarin Hussain
Must Reads
Healthcare At Rs 1: Here's How This Healthcare Facility In Telangana Made Right To Health A Reality For Many