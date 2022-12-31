All section
Railway Ministry Shares Video Of Revamped Coaches Adorned With Art, Netizens React
Writer: Tarin Hussain
She is hailing from Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh. She is pursuing Bachelors degree in Mass Communication planning to set off her career as a content crafter.
31 Dec 2022
Editor : Shiva Chaudhary |
A post-graduate in Journalism and Mass Communication with relevant skills, specialising in content editing & writing. I believe in the precise dissemination of information based on facts to the public.
The Railways Ministry often uses its social media handles to share updates regarding the growing rail network in the country and various initiatives it undertakes. However, to amaze the netizens this time, the Ministry of Railways December 20 released a video of a revamped coach of Eastern Railways. In the video, the coach of the train featured was facelifted with colourful and vibrant art. While some social media users appreciated the artwork, others opined that the ministry should give attention to other problems faced by daily commuters instead of doing a facelift of railway coaches.
