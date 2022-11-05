All section
Rail Restaurant! Indian Railways Recycles Old Coach In Jalpaiguri Station To Create Unique Dining Experience
Writer: Priyanka Jaiswal
India, 5 Nov 2022 8:57 AM GMT
Editor : Ankita Singh |
Creatives : Priyanka Jaiswal
A Journalism graduate and a storyteller at heart, who likes to dote on stories around. No matter if it's Personal or Political, Priyanka always attempts to find a way to make sure that people get the correct information at the right time and in the right way.
Dishing out the newest railway-restaurant experience, the Indian Railways have once again refurbished an old train coach into a restaurant. The restaurant located at West Bengal's New Jalpaiguri Railway Station will now be open for customers.
