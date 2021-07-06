Rafale Deal: French Judge Orders 'Serious Investigation'; Know All About It
India | 6 July 2021 8:58 AM GMT
|
The controversial rafale deal is back in the news after a French judge initiated a "serious investigation" into the controversial 2015 fighter jets deal case.
The opposition in India is also demanding a probe into the defence deal.
The Logical Indian's Navya Singh takes you through the details.
