The Logical Indian Crew
Queen Elizabeth II Passes Away At 96: King Charles III Set To Ascend The British Throne
Writer: Tareen Hussain
Others/World, 14 Sep 2022 8:57 AM GMT
Editor : Ankita Singh |
A literature lover who likes delving deeper into a wide range of societal issues and expresses her opinions about the same. Keeps looking for best-read recommendations while enjoying her coffee and tea.
Creatives : Tareen Hussain
Queen Elizabeth II reigned for more than 70 years and the majority of people have never known anyone else on the throne. Following the Queen's death and the proclamation of a new King, the UK will see lots of changes, not least to everyday items and many imageries which revolved around the Queen would need to be updated to make reference to a King being on the throne.
