Punjab: Farmers Protest Outside BDPO Office In Chamkaur Sahib
Punjab | 27 Feb 2021 8:49 AM GMT
|
A group of farmers protested outside the Block Development and Panchayat office in Chamkaur Sahib town in Punjab against the Capt Amarinder Singh government's decision to auction Panchayat land.
The government had invited applications from private companies to set up industrial units on the Panchayati land.
The farmers raised slogans against the administration's decision inside the office campus. The police officials reportedly told the protesters to leave the office compound and protest on the road.
Next Story