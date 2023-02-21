All section
Close
Explore Categories
Explore Tags
The Logical Indian Crew
Pune: Indian Striped Hyena Rescued From Deadly Foot Trap, Released Post Intensive Care
Writer: Tarin Hussain
She is hailing from Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh. She is pursuing Bachelors degree in Mass Communication planning to set off her career as a content crafter.
Maharashtra, 21 Feb 2023 7:38 AM GMT
Editor : Ankita Singh |
A literature lover who likes delving deeper into a wide range of societal issues and expresses her opinions about the same. Keeps looking for best-read recommendations while enjoying her coffee and tea.
Creatives : Tarin Hussain
She is hailing from Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh. She is pursuing Bachelors degree in Mass Communication planning to set off her career as a content crafter.
A young male Hyena who was rescued from a deadly foot trap has recovered at Pune-based RESQ Charitable Trust's Wildlife Unit and was released to its natural habitat. This Indian Striped Hyena recovered post-intensive care @resqct. This is him bolting out at his release, GPS-collared to ensure he's thriving well after. While many lose their lives to road accidents and persecution, several make it back to the wild due to the joint efforts of the FD & NGOs. Every single one matters so every release is worth the joy!
Contributors Suggest Correction
Writer : Tarin Hussain,
Editor : Ankita Singh,
Creatives : Tarin Hussain