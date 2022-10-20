All section
Pune Floods Caused By 'CloudBurst-Like' Rain, Says Municipal Corporation
Maharashtra, 20 Oct 2022 4:54 AM GMT
Heavy rains in Maharashtra’s Pune has disrupted the daily lives of many as several areas of the city reported waterlogging issues. The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) on October 18 cited excess rainfall, similar to that of a “cloud burst”, behind the flooding in Pune city since Monday night. The city was battered by heavy rainfall caused by what the weathermen said was a part of the withdrawal of monsoon. While the rain has been on the higher side, civic activists and environmentalists are blaming cement-concrete roads for waterlogging.
