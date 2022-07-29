All section
Puducherry Govt School Begins Special Classes For Differently-Abled Children, Focuses On Equal Opportunities
Puducherry, 29 July 2022 11:45 AM GMT
A government middle school in Puducherry's Laspettai has begun special classes for differently-abled children from classes 1-5 under the inclusive education programme of the New Education Policy.
