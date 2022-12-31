All section
The Logical Indian Crew
Puducherry Gets First Whole Genome Sequencing Lab At Indira Gandhi Medical College & Research Institute
Writer: Tarin Hussain
Puducherry, 31 Dec 2022 4:33 AM GMT
Editor : Shiva Chaudhary |
Creatives : Tarin Hussain
The government has set up a ₹3.56 crore next generation whole genome sequencing laboratory at the Indira Gandhi Medical College and Research Institute (IGMCRI) as a public health priority to tackle the emergence of contagious viral strains. According to a press release, this is the first whole genome sequencing laboratory in the Union Territory. The state-of-the-art laboratory has facilities to detect SARS-CoV-2 variants. Previously, the Health Department was dependent on results of samples sent to laboratories in other States to carry out sequencing tests.
