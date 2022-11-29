All section
Close
Explore Categories
Explore Tags
The Logical Indian Crew
PSLV-C54 Successfully Places Earth Observation Satellite, 8 Nano Satellites In Orbit
Writer: Tarin Hussain
She is hailing from Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh. She is pursuing Bachelors degree in Mass Communication planning to set off her career as a content crafter.
Andhra Pradesh, 29 Nov 2022 4:29 AM GMT
Editor : Shiva Chaudhary |
A post-graduate in Journalism and Mass Communication with relevant skills, specialising in content editing & writing. I believe in the precise dissemination of information based on facts to the public.
Creatives : Tarin Hussain
She is hailing from Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh. She is pursuing Bachelors degree in Mass Communication planning to set off her career as a content crafter.
In one of its most extended missions, the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) successfully placed nine satellites, including an Earth Observation Satellite (EOS-06), in multiple orbits with the help of the space agency’s Polar Satellite Launch Vehicle (PSLV-C54). The vehicle took off precisely at 11.56 a.m. on November 26 from the first launch pad (FLP) at the Satish Dhawan Space Centre (SDSC), SHAR. EOS-06 is envisaged to observe ocean color data, sea surface temperature, and wind vector data for oceanography, climatic and meteorological applications. The satellite also supports value-added products such as potential fishing zones using chlorophyll, SST and wind speed, and land-based geophysical parameters.
Contributors Suggest Correction
Writer : Tarin Hussain,
Editor : Shiva Chaudhary,
Creatives : Tarin Hussain
Must Reads
No Place For Bigotry: After Viral Video, Manipal Institute Debars Professor Who Made Offensive Remarks Against Student
'Propaganda, Vulgar Movie': IFFI Jury Head's Criticism On 'The Kashmir Files' Triggers Backlash From Diplomats & Filmmakers