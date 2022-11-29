All section
Protests Erupt Across China Against Covid Curbs After 10 Killed In Urumqi Fire
Writer: Tarin Hussain
Others/World, 29 Nov 2022
Protests in China against heavy COVID-19 curbs spread to Shanghai on November 27, with demonstrators also gathering at one of Beijing's most prestigious universities. Hundreds chanted, "Step down, Xi Jinping! Step down, Communist Party!" in an unprecedented show of defiance against the country's stringent and increasingly costly zero-Covid policy. A fire on November 24 that killed 10 people and injured 9 in a high-rise building in Urumqi, the capital of the Xinjiang region, appears to have fueled the anger, as a video emerged that seemed to suggest lockdown measures delayed firefighters from reaching the victims.
