Pro-Khalistan Slogans, Bhindranwale Posters Raised Outside Golden Temple In Amritsar

Punjab,  30 Jun 2022 6:34 AM GMT

Editor : Ankita Singh | 

In a shocking incident, a group of people today raised Pro-Khalistan slogans and posters of Khalistani separatist Jarnail Bhindranwale at the entrance of the Golden Temple in Amritsar on 6 June. This comes on the 38th anniversary of Operation Blue Star. This operation was carried out by the Indian Army in June 1984 to flush out militants from the Golden Temple complex. Meanwhile, Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann had reviewed the law-and-order situation ahead of the Operation Blue Star anniversary. He said that the police have been put on high alert for maintaining peace.

Editor : Ankita Singh
Creatives : Ria Arora
Pro-Khalistan 
Golden Temple 
Amritsar 

