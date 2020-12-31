Rajasthan Couple Get Married In PPE Kits After Bride Tests Positive For COVID-19
Rajasthan | 31 Dec 2020 3:03 AM GMT
|
In the video, the bride and the groom can be seen taking part in the Hindu wedding rituals, while donning PPE kits.
In an unusual wedding set up, a couple in Bara Shahad, Rajasthan, got married outside a COVID Centre after the bride tested positive for the novel coronavirus.
The wedding ceremony was conducted as per the COVID protocols as the bride tested positive on the day of the wedding.
