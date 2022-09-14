All section
Close
Explore Categories
Explore Tags
The Logical Indian Crew
"Poverty Tourism": Delhi 'Slum Walking Tour' For Rs 1,800 Receives Outrage On Social Media
Writer: Tareen Hussain
She is hailing from Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh. She is pursuing Bachelors degree in Mass Communication planning to set off her career as a content crafter.
Delhi, 14 Sep 2022 11:44 AM GMT
Editor : Ankita Singh |
A literature lover who likes delving deeper into a wide range of societal issues and expresses her opinions about the same. Keeps looking for best-read recommendations while enjoying her coffee and tea.
Creatives : Tareen Hussain
She is hailing from Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh. She is pursuing Bachelors degree in Mass Communication planning to set off her career as a content crafter.
The screenshot of a slum tour was posted by a journalist named Tanishka Sodhion on Twitter. The tour charged Rs 1,800 per person. It sparked a discussion on poverty tourism. Most people were unsupportive of such tours and severely criticized the concept.
Contributors Suggest Correction
Writer : Tareen Hussain,
Editor : Ankita Singh,
Creatives : Tareen Hussain
Must Reads
'Adopt A TB Patient' Scheme To Rope In More People To Achieve TB-Free India- Here's All You Need To Know