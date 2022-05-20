All section
Caste discrimination
The Logical Indian Crew

Pothole-Free? Amidst 'Bengaluru Rains' Pretty Picture Posts Lies Lashed Out Roads

Aditya Pran Changkakati

Writer: Aditya Pran Changkakati

Aditya Pran Changkakati

Aditya Pran Changkakati

Video Journalist

A multimedia journalist with a keen interest and observance of rural development, healthcare, and civic issues.

See article by Aditya Pran Changkakati

Karnataka,  20 May 2022 3:33 AM GMT

Editor : Ankita Singh 

Ankita Singh

Ankita Singh

Digital Editor

A literature lover who likes delving deeper into a wide range of societal issues and expresses her opinions about the same. Keeps looking for best-read recommendations while enjoying her coffee and tea.

See article by Ankita Singh

Creatives : Aditya Pran Changkakati

Aditya Pran Changkakati

Aditya Pran Changkakati

Video Journalist

A multimedia journalist with a keen interest and observance of rural development, healthcare, and civic issues.

See article by Aditya Pran Changkakati

Bengaluru's mission on 'pothole-free' roads still seems blurry with social media posts of mammoth potholes from the city roads. While the BBMP has initiated a digital fix to the issue with an application, 'Fix My Street' where the engineers shall update all progress on pothole repairs. The application is currently made for internal use, but shall be made public in the weeks to come.

Writer : Aditya Pran Changkakati
,
Editor : Ankita Singh
,
Creatives : Aditya Pran Changkakati
Pothole -Free 
Bengaluru Rains 
Roads 
Bengaluru Potholes 

