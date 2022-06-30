All section
Close
Explore Categories
Adivasi RightsCaste DiscriminationEducationEnvironmentFact Check
GenderGood GovernanceHealthcareHuman RightsHuman-interest
InclusivityLGBTQ+Mental HealthMy StoryNortheast India
Protest and InjusticeResponsible BusinessRural IndiaSportsSustainability
TrendingUpliftingAgrarian DistressAgricultureCrime
DefenceEconomicsFinanceForeign AffairsHistory
InterviewInvestigationLawNational SecurityPolitics
Public PolicyScienceTechnologyWelfare SchemesSmall Medium Business
Explore Tags
Caste discrimination
Videos

Pothole-Filled Roads In India's Silicon Valley Cause Concern Amongst Youngsters

Ria Arora

Writer: Ria Arora  (Remote Intern) 

Ria Arora

Ria Arora

Remote Intern

She is a postgraduate student of Journalism at SIMC. Interested in writing, photography, and videography. An excellent team player, with great leadership skills and a fast learner. Outside of work, I enjoy watching films, television series, art, F1, and hanging out with my cats. Looking to grow in the field of Journalism.

See article by Ria Arora

Karnataka,  30 Jun 2022 7:40 AM GMT

Editor : Ankita Singh | 

Ankita Singh

Ankita Singh

Digital Editor

A literature lover who likes delving deeper into a wide range of societal issues and expresses her opinions about the same. Keeps looking for best-read recommendations while enjoying her coffee and tea.

See article by Ankita Singh

Creatives : Ria Arora

Ria Arora

Ria Arora

Remote Intern

She is a postgraduate student of Journalism at SIMC. Interested in writing, photography, and videography. An excellent team player, with great leadership skills and a fast learner. Outside of work, I enjoy watching films, television series, art, F1, and hanging out with my cats. Looking to grow in the field of Journalism.

See article by Ria Arora

The fight against bad roads and lack of basic infrastructure continues in the Karnataka capital as Bangaloreans face issues due to the pothole-filled roads in the city. This has been a cause of concern for a very long time, since BBMP has faced backlash by the local citizenry after multiple road deaths were recorded of late due to various reasons ranging from potholes, un-asphalted roads, water-filled underpasses, accidents caused by over-speeding BBMP garbage trucks and even waterlogging, earlier. This raises several questions about the BBMP's failure in preventing these mishaps and ensuring smooth administration.

  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo


Contributors Suggest Correction
Editor : Ankita Singh
,
Creatives : Ria Arora
Select A Tag 
Pothole 
Bangalore 
BBMP 

Must Reads

No, Buddhists Did Not Clash With Muslims As Claimed By Zee News! Viral Report Is Circulated Without Context
This Image Shows Bal Thackeray Applying Tilak On Eknath Shinde's Forehead? No, Viral Claim Is False
My Story: 'I Became An Orphan When I Was 15, And I Have Earned Enough, But Don't Have Anyone To Celebrate With'
Rupee Hits All-Time Low Of Past 79 Per US Dollar; Here Are Factors Responsible For Continuous Devaluation
Similar Posts

We are an independent and public-spirited digital media platform for Indian millennials. We report news and issues that matter as well as give you the opportunity to take action.

About Us About Fact Checking Values Ownership & Funding Team Impact
Events Testimonials Grievance Redressal Ethics Policy Fact-Checking Policy Corrections Policy
Sponsored Content Policy Non Partisanship Refund Policy Absolute Editorial Independence Content Submission Terms
Contact Us Pitch A story
Facebook Facebook
twitter twitter
instagram instagram
youtube youtube
linkdein linkdein
telegram telegram
© 2022 The Logical Indian. All rights reserved.
Powered By Hocalwire
Designed by 3 Minds Digital
Terms | Privacy
X
X