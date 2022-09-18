All section
Close
Explore Categories
Explore Tags
The Logical Indian Crew
Police Officer Provides Snacks, Water To A Poor Man, Melts Netizens' Hearts
Writer: Tareen Hussain
She is hailing from Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh. She is pursuing Bachelors degree in Mass Communication planning to set off her career as a content crafter.
India, 18 Sep 2022 5:46 AM GMT
Editor : Ankita Singh |
A literature lover who likes delving deeper into a wide range of societal issues and expresses her opinions about the same. Keeps looking for best-read recommendations while enjoying her coffee and tea.
Creatives : Tareen Hussain
She is hailing from Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh. She is pursuing Bachelors degree in Mass Communication planning to set off her career as a content crafter.
In an Instagram video shared by @social_daze, a police officer can be seen listening to the poor man's pleas and later provides him with snacks and water. This kind gesture of the policeman is gaining adulation from the netizens'. The location and the identity of the policeman is not known.
Contributors Suggest Correction
Writer : Tareen Hussain,
Editor : Ankita Singh,
Creatives : Tareen Hussain