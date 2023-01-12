All section
Close
Explore Categories
Explore Tags
The Logical Indian Crew
'Police Ki Pathshala': Prayagraj Police Raises Awareness Via Social Media To Alert Citizens Against Cybercrimes
Writer: Tarin Hussain
She is hailing from Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh. She is pursuing Bachelors degree in Mass Communication planning to set off her career as a content crafter.
Uttar Pradesh, 12 Jan 2023 4:08 AM GMT
Editor : Shiva Chaudhary |
A post-graduate in Journalism and Mass Communication with relevant skills, specialising in content editing & writing. I believe in the precise dissemination of information based on facts to the public.
Creatives : Tarin Hussain
She is hailing from Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh. She is pursuing Bachelors degree in Mass Communication planning to set off her career as a content crafter.
With over 940 instances of internet fraud being reported in the past eleven months and hundreds more still under investigation, the goal of "Police ki Pathshala" is to reduce cases of internet fraud and raise public awareness of cybercrimes.
Contributors Suggest Correction
Writer : Tarin Hussain,
Editor : Shiva Chaudhary,
Creatives : Tarin Hussain
Must Reads
India's Plastic Menace! Only 30% Of India's 3.4 Million Tonnes Of Annual Plastic Waste Is Recycled, Report