All section
Close
Explore Categories
Explore Tags
The Logical Indian Crew
'Police Came Knocking At 2 AM': Assam's Crackdown On Child Marriages Leaves Women & Families In Dark
Writer: Priyanka Jaiswal
A Journalism graduate and a storyteller at heart, who likes to dote on stories around. No matter if it's Personal or Political, Priyanka always attempts to find a way to make sure that people get the correct information at the right time and in the right way.
Assam, 7 Feb 2023 11:16 AM GMT
Editor : Ankita Singh |
A literature lover who likes delving deeper into a wide range of societal issues and expresses her opinions about the same. Keeps looking for best-read recommendations while enjoying her coffee and tea.
Creatives : Priyanka Jaiswal
A Journalism graduate and a storyteller at heart, who likes to dote on stories around. No matter if it's Personal or Political, Priyanka always attempts to find a way to make sure that people get the correct information at the right time and in the right way.
Many households in Assam now have a sense of fear and insecurity brooding over their futures with the police arresting the male members of the houses. Among the affected families running around for their husband's bail include child brides who have newly become mothers.
Contributors Suggest Correction
Writer : Priyanka Jaiswal,
Editor : Ankita Singh,
Creatives : Priyanka Jaiswal