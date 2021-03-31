PM Modi Lands In Bangladesh For Two-Day Visit, First Trip Abroad Since COVID-19 Pandemic

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has embarked on a two-day visit to Bangladesh, his first foreign tour since the COVID-19 outbreak. PM Modi will hold talks delegation-level talks with Bangladeshi PM Sheikh Hasina and will also participate in the 50th-anniversary celebrations of the nation and Sheikh Mujib-ur-Rahman's 100th birth anniversary.

"My visit will not only be an occasion to convey appreciation for Bangladesh's remarkable economic and developmental strides under Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina's visionary leadership, but also to commit India's abiding support for these achievements," Modi said in a press release.