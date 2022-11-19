All section
Plastic Pollution: Hungry Elephant Tries To Eat Throwaway Plastic, Video Viral

India,  19 Nov 2022 10:08 AM GMT

A video of a hungry elephant picking up a piece of plastic with its trunk and trying to eat it has gone viral on social media. In the video, the elephant can be seen picking up a piece of plastic with its trunk. The video was shared on Twitter by @supriyasahuias. “When humans become slaves of throwaway plastic the price is paid by wild animals. It's a tragedy beyond measure”, she wrote.

plastic pollution 
Animals in India 

