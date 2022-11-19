All section
Close
Explore Categories
Explore Tags
The Logical Indian Crew
Plastic Pollution: Hungry Elephant Tries To Eat Throwaway Plastic, Video Viral
Writer: Priyanka Jaiswal
A Journalism graduate and a storyteller at heart, who likes to dote on stories around. No matter if it's Personal or Political, Priyanka always attempts to find a way to make sure that people get the correct information at the right time and in the right way.
India, 19 Nov 2022 10:08 AM GMT
Editor : Shiva Chaudhary |
A post-graduate in Journalism and Mass Communication with relevant skills, specialising in content editing & writing. I believe in the precise dissemination of information based on facts to the public.
Creatives : Priyanka Jaiswal
A Journalism graduate and a storyteller at heart, who likes to dote on stories around. No matter if it's Personal or Political, Priyanka always attempts to find a way to make sure that people get the correct information at the right time and in the right way.
A video of a hungry elephant picking up a piece of plastic with its trunk and trying to eat it has gone viral on social media. In the video, the elephant can be seen picking up a piece of plastic with its trunk. The video was shared on Twitter by @supriyasahuias. “When humans become slaves of throwaway plastic the price is paid by wild animals. It's a tragedy beyond measure”, she wrote.
Contributors Suggest Correction
Writer : Priyanka Jaiswal,
Editor : Shiva Chaudhary,
Creatives : Priyanka Jaiswal
Must Reads
World Children's Day: Celebrities & UNICEF Come Together With Hundreds Of Children Over Game Of Futsal & Concerts
This 24-Year-Old From Uttarakhand Aims To Promote Traditional Kumaoni Artform, Empower Local Artists