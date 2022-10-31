All section
Plastic Pollution Clogs Hydropower Dam In DR Congo After Heavy Rainfall

Others/World,  31 Oct 2022 4:04 AM GMT

Editor : Shiva Chaudhary 

Among rolling hills around the southern tip of majestic Lake Kivu, huge layers of plastic waste ride the water and block the turbines of the largest hydroelectric plant in eastern Democratic Republic of Congo. The Ruzizi dam is polluted by thousands of bottles, cans and other objects thrown into the lake, which stretches 90 kilometers (56 miles) along the border between DR Congo and Rwanda. The Twitter video was shared by Pascal Mulegwa on October 20.

