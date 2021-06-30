Pilots In India Want 'Frontline Worker' Status, Adequate Compensation Amid COVID
India | 30 Jun 2021 5:47 PM GMT
|
Federation of Indian Pilots has filed a petition in Bombay HC demanding 'COVID frontline warrior' status for pilots.
Federation of Indian Pilots has filed a petition in Bombay HC demanding 'COVID frontline warrior' status for pilots.
After 17 COVID deaths, they have asked the govt to frame a policy through which pilots can get priority vaccination and compensation.
The Logical Indian's Navya Singh explains.
Next Story