Videos

Pilots In India Want 'Frontline Worker' Status, Adequate Compensation Amid COVID

Navya Singh (Trending News Editor) 
India   |   30 Jun 2021 5:47 PM GMT
Editor : Kishan Rao | Creatives : Navya Singh
Federation of Indian Pilots has filed a petition in Bombay HC demanding 'COVID frontline warrior' status for pilots.

Federation of Indian Pilots has filed a petition in Bombay HC demanding 'COVID frontline warrior' status for pilots.

After 17 COVID deaths, they have asked the govt to frame a policy through which pilots can get priority vaccination and compensation.

The Logical Indian's Navya Singh explains.

Next Story

Related Stories

Latest On The Logical Indian