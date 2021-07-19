Remembering India's Pulitzer Prize-Winning Photojournalist Danish Siddiqui

A Pulitzer Prize-winning Indian photojournalist, Danish Siddiqui, was killed on July 16 while reporting in the Kandahar region of Afghanistan.

Over the last year, Siddiqui had powerfully captured critical moments in India including protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act in 2020, North East Delhi riots, the migrant workers exodus after the nationwide lockdown and devastating second wave of the COVID pandemic.

The Logical Indian's Navya Singh brings you this story.



