The Logical Indian Crew
Pawan Hans Launches Chopper Services On 6 Routes In Assam To Boost Trade & Tourism
Writer: Tarin Hussain
She is hailing from Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh. She is pursuing Bachelors degree in Mass Communication planning to set off her career as a content crafter.
Assam, 11 Feb 2023 10:16 AM GMT
Editor : Ankita Singh
A literature lover who likes delving deeper into a wide range of societal issues and expresses her opinions about the same. Keeps looking for best-read recommendations while enjoying her coffee and tea.
Creatives : Tarin Hussain
She is hailing from Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh. She is pursuing Bachelors degree in Mass Communication planning to set off her career as a content crafter.
Central PSU Pawan Hans Ltd on February 8 launched its helicopter services for several sectors connecting four major cities in Assam. The operationalization of these routes will create ease of travel for the residents of the region and give a boost to trade and tourism, the release said. The service will be available on the Dibrugarh-Jorhat-Tezpur-Guwahati-Tezpur-Jorhat-Dibrugarh routes three days a week.
Writer : Tarin Hussain,
Editor : Ankita Singh,
Creatives : Tarin Hussain