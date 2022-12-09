All section
Patna HC Judge Faces Criticism For His Remark On Reservation
Writer: Priyanka Jaiswal
A Journalism graduate and a storyteller at heart, who likes to dote on stories around. No matter if it's Personal or Political, Priyanka always attempts to find a way to make sure that people get the correct information at the right time and in the right way.
Bihar, 9 Dec 2022 4:56 AM GMT
Editor : Shiva Chaudhary |
A post-graduate in Journalism and Mass Communication with relevant skills, specialising in content editing & writing. I believe in the precise dissemination of information based on facts to the public.
Creatives : Priyanka Jaiswal
A Journalism graduate and a storyteller at heart, who likes to dote on stories around. No matter if it's Personal or Political, Priyanka always attempts to find a way to make sure that people get the correct information at the right time and in the right way.
In a video of a Livestream of the Patna High Court from November 23, judge Justice Sandeep Kumar can be seen hearing a case relating to a district land acquisition officer of the Bihar government named Arvind Kumar Bharti. The judge later asks if he got the job through the reservation, which has now started a controversy and the video is now getting widely shared by people. Bharti was asked to appear in court to explain how he released land acquisition to a party while a partition suit was pending.
