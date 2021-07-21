Patients Gasped For Breath, SOS Calls Flooded Social Media, But Govt Says 'No Deaths Due To Shortage Of Oxygen'
India | 21 July 2021
| |
The Union Health Ministry has said that no deaths were "specifically reported” due to a lack of liquid medical oxygen during the second wave of the deadly virus. The Logical Indian takes you back in time when several patients lost their battle to COVID-19 due to “shortage” or “disruption” in the supply of medical oxygen. Watch the video for more information.
