Patients Gasped For Breath, SOS Calls Flooded Social Media, But Govt Says 'No Deaths Due To Shortage Of Oxygen'

The Union Health Ministry has said that no deaths were "specifically reported” due to a lack of liquid medical oxygen during the second wave of the deadly virus. The Logical Indian takes you back in time when several patients lost their battle to COVID-19 due to “shortage” or “disruption” in the supply of medical oxygen. Watch the video for more information.



