Activist Kannan Gopinathan Speaks On Sedition

Shubham Thakur (Trainee Video Producer) 
India   |   10 March 2021 12:32 PM GMT
Editor : Rakshitha R | Creatives : Shubham Thakur
Part 2: Kannan Gopinathan, former IAS and activist from Kerala speaks to The Logical Indian’s Shubham Thakur to discuss on sedition, contempt of court, democracy and space for youths in politics among other things.

