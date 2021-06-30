Videos

Pandemic Orphans: Why You Shouldn't Appeal For Child Adoption On Social Media

Navya Singh (Trending News Editor) 
India   |   30 Jun 2021 5:15 PM GMT
Editor : Kishan Rao | Creatives : Navya Singh
Thousands of children in India have lost one or both their parents during the pandemic. At such a time, people are appealing for child adoption on social media, putting many children at risk of exploitation and abuse.

The Logical Indian's Navya Singh explains it all.


