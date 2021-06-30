Pandemic Pushes 160 Million Children Into Child Labour: Here's Why It Needs Immediate Attention
India | 30 Jun 2021 5:49 PM GMT
|
The number of child labourers has increased to 160 million worldwide, with millions more at risk because of the impact of COVID-19, the UN has warned in its recent report.
UNICEF also warned that the world is losing ground in the fight to end child labour.
The Logical Indian's Navya Singh takes you through the details of the report.
