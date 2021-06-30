Videos

Pandemic Pushes 160 Million Children Into Child Labour: Here's Why It Needs Immediate Attention

Navya Singh (Trending News Editor) 
India   |   30 Jun 2021 5:49 PM GMT
Editor : Kishan Rao | Creatives : Navya Singh
The number of child labourers has increased to 160 million worldwide, with millions more at risk because of the impact of COVID-19, the UN has warned in its recent report.

UNICEF also warned that the world is losing ground in the fight to end child labour.

The Logical Indian's Navya Singh takes you through the details of the report.

