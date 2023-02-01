All section
Close
Explore Categories
Explore Tags
The Logical Indian Crew
Palakuzha Panchayat Launches Menstrual Cup Initiative In Kerala To Raise Awareness About Sustainable Feminine Hygiene
Writer: Tarin Hussain
She is hailing from Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh. She is pursuing Bachelors degree in Mass Communication planning to set off her career as a content crafter.
Kerala, 1 Feb 2023 12:18 PM GMT
Editor : Jayali Wavhal |
She writes about gender issues, human interest, and environment.
Creatives : Tarin Hussain
She is hailing from Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh. She is pursuing Bachelors degree in Mass Communication planning to set off her career as a content crafter.
Palakuzha panchayat in Ernakulam district might be the first panchayat in the state to allocate plan funds to distribute menstrual cups to its female citizens. The panchayat’s move to introduce the menstrual cup is based on its understanding that sanitary pads are a financial burden to the marginalized section and also pose environmental issues due to improper disposal.
Contributors Suggest Correction
Writer : Tarin Hussain,
Editor : Jayali Wavhal,
Creatives : Tarin Hussain