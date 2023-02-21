All section
Close
Explore Categories
Explore Tags
The Logical Indian Crew
Over 40% Desk Job Workers Feel Tired At Work, Burnout Worse Than Peak Of Pandemic: Survey
Writer: Tarin Hussain
She is hailing from Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh. She is pursuing Bachelors degree in Mass Communication planning to set off her career as a content crafter.
Others/World, 21 Feb 2023 6:00 AM GMT
Editor : Ankita Singh |
A literature lover who likes delving deeper into a wide range of societal issues and expresses her opinions about the same. Keeps looking for best-read recommendations while enjoying her coffee and tea.
Creatives : Tarin Hussain
She is hailing from Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh. She is pursuing Bachelors degree in Mass Communication planning to set off her career as a content crafter.
More than 40% of people with desk jobs feel burned out at work, a pandemic-era high, according to a survey released Wednesday by Future Forum, a research consortium backed by Salesforce Inc.'s Slack Technologies.
Contributors Suggest Correction
Writer : Tarin Hussain,
Editor : Ankita Singh,
Creatives : Tarin Hussain