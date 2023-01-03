All section
Over 30,000 Job Seekers Appears For Police Force Test To Fill Up 1667 Vacancies In Pakistan
Others/World, 3 Jan 2023 8:12 AM GMT
A new picture of unemployment among youth has emerged on social media. A viral video from Islamabad, Pakistan, shows thousands of candidates sitting on a stadium ground to appear for a written test for recruitment to the constable's post in Islamabad Police. At least 32,000 candidates were made to sit on the ground for the written test conducted at the Sports Complex in Islamabad on December 31. As per the information, candidates from all over Pakistan took the written examination for the 1,667 vacancies.
