Out On Bail, Man Accused Of Sexual Assault Shoots Rape Survivor's Father, Daughter Shares Video

A sexual assault case accused who was out on bail allegedly shot the survivor's father during a violent clash on Monday. The accused is identified as Gaurav Sharma. The incident took place in Uttar Pradesh's Harthras district at around 4:30 pm outside a temple.

The man was in jail for a month in 2018 after he was named as accused in the case filed against him by the woman's family.​ ​A 45-second-video of the survivor crying outside the police station, seeking justice, has gone viral. Several journalists have been sharing the video demanding stricter action against the perpetrator.

"Please give me justice. There were six-seven people. They shot my father multiple times. My father had no enmity against anyone. His name is Gaurav Sharma," she is heard saying.​