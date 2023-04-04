All section
The Logical Indian Crew
Our Real Heroes! Jawan Braves Biting Cold While Patrolling Snow Clad Borders
Writer: Tarin Hussain
India, 4 April 2023 8:20 AM GMT
Editor : Ankita Singh
Creatives : Tarin Hussain
The sacrifices made by the Indian Army jawans to protect its borders, even in adverse circumstances, can not be explained in words. They have been guarding the country's borders in extreme weather conditions. A video shared on social media of a BSF jawan wading through thick snow while patrolling an area along the Kashmir border has gone viral. "Our real heroes are here to protect us from every human disaster," wrote a user on seeing the video.
