'Only Two Canines Per Household': Lucknow Civic Authorities Aims To Keep Dog Population In Check
Uttar Pradesh, 23 Sep 2022 8:40 AM GMT
Lucknow Municipal Corporation is mulling over a proposal to allow a household to keep only two dogs at a time, a move aimed at regulating canine population in the city. The civic body is also looking into a proposal to increase the licence fee for dogs from Rs 500 to Rs 1,000.
