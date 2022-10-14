All section
Ensuring Both Consumer Industry Protection In This Era Of #OnlineGaming
Ankur who specialises in branded associations is otherwise an introvert whose heart lives in the Himalayas. He often geeks out on the latest advertising trends and strives to draw the best synergy with leading Indian brands on their journey towards socially conscious digital marketing campaigns.
India, 14 Oct 2022 3:35 PM GMT
Awareness & Self-discipline among gamers supported by app features embracing responsible gaming are the key factors that can help regulate Online Gaming space instead of enforcing unreasonable curbs & restrictions
