One Step At A Time Towards Climate Change!
Writer: Priyanka Jaiswal
A Journalism graduate and a storyteller at heart, who likes to dote on stories around. No matter if it's Personal or Political, Priyanka always attempts to find a way to make sure that people get the correct information at the right time and in the right way.
India, 28 Feb 2023 11:05 AM GMT
Editor : Ankita Singh |
A literature lover who likes delving deeper into a wide range of societal issues and expresses her opinions about the same. Keeps looking for best-read recommendations while enjoying her coffee and tea.
Join the kind community @efgorg This video is from Noida, where Greno Authority Developed and maintained a park in Techzone-4 on 8.01 acres. The park is trendy among residents for morning walks, exercise, etc. "In this lush green park, there is ample arrangement of benches for visitors to sit along with attractive flower beds, trees, and plants," reads the tweet by Greater Noida Industrial Development Authority. Kindly follow the link to support- https://bit.ly/3Hnn085
