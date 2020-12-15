One Party Worker Dead After BJP Clash With Police In Bengal's Siliguri

Violence broke out in Siliguri, West Bengal on December 7 after protest marches led by Dilip Ghosh, National Secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya and Lok Sabha MP Tejaswi Surya converged outside the Siliguri secretariat.

The protestors, agitating against the alleged misrule of the ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC), were met with a large police force seen to be armed with water cannons and tear gas.

Chaos unfolded when the BJP workers rushed towards the barricade, with police firing tear gas and using water cannons to beat back the protesters. One BJP worker reportedly died during the clash.

Also Read: State Election Commission Seeks Explanation From Kerala CM On Free Vaccine Promise After Oppositions' Attacks



