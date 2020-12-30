Office Of Mehmood Pracha, Lawyer Of Delhi Riot Accused, Raided For Alleged Forgery

The special cell of the Delhi Police on December 14 raided the office of advocate Mehmood Pracha in connection with its investigation into the communal violence during the Delhi riots happened in February 2020. Pracha has been fighting multiple cases on behalf of the accused in the riots. His office was raided under the order of a local court in connection with a case of forgery and criminal conspiracy filed against him in August this year.

Pracha said that the investigators seized his computer and laptop while searching for "incriminating documents" and "metadata of outbox" of the official email address of Pracha's firm. According to a senior police officer, Pracha, while filing a bail petition, had filed a false affidavit in the court that was allegedly notarised by a lawyer who had died in 2017.

"All the devices are open, you can check whatever you want here, but you cannot seize my computer and my laptop. This is a violation of the order. You can take me with you, take everything with you but I will not give you my client data," said Pracha in the video.

