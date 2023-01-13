All section
Close
Explore Categories
Explore Tags
The Logical Indian Crew
Odisha: Sudarsan Pattnaik Builds World's Largest Hockey Stick Using Sand & 5000 Hockey Balls
Writer: Tarin Hussain
She is hailing from Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh. She is pursuing Bachelors degree in Mass Communication planning to set off her career as a content crafter.
Odisha, 13 Jan 2023 10:55 AM GMT
Editor : Shiva Chaudhary |
A post-graduate in Journalism and Mass Communication with relevant skills, specialising in content editing & writing. I believe in the precise dissemination of information based on facts to the public.
Creatives : Tarin Hussain
She is hailing from Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh. She is pursuing Bachelors degree in Mass Communication planning to set off her career as a content crafter.
Amid the fervor of the FIH Hockey Men's World Cup, renowned sand artist Sudarsan Pattnaik carved the world's biggest hockey stick in Odisha's Cuttack. The giant 105-feet long hockey stick, created using 5000 hockey balls and over five tonnes of sand, also showcases the newly built Birsa Munda Hockey Stadium in Rourkela. Pattnaik - assisted by a team of 15 students - completed the sculpture in just two days.
Contributors Suggest Correction
Writer : Tarin Hussain,
Editor : Shiva Chaudhary,
Creatives : Tarin Hussain
Must Reads
In A First, FSSAI Releases Standards For Basmati Rice To Regulate Trade Practices & Prevent Adulteration