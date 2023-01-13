All section
Odisha: Sudarsan Pattnaik Builds World's Largest Hockey Stick Using Sand & 5000 Hockey Balls

Odisha,  13 Jan 2023

Amid the fervor of the FIH Hockey Men's World Cup, renowned sand artist Sudarsan Pattnaik carved the world's biggest hockey stick in Odisha's Cuttack. The giant 105-feet long hockey stick, created using 5000 hockey balls and over five tonnes of sand, also showcases the newly built Birsa Munda Hockey Stadium in Rourkela. Pattnaik - assisted by a team of 15 students - completed the sculpture in just two days.

