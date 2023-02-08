All section
Odisha Sea Turtle Trust Celebrates World Wetlands Day 2023 By Mass Mangrove Plantation Activity
Writer: Tarin Hussain
She is hailing from Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh. She is pursuing Bachelors degree in Mass Communication planning to set off her career as a content crafter.
Odisha, 8 Feb 2023 5:27 AM GMT
Editor : Jayali Wavhal |
She writes about gender issues, human interest, and environment.
On the occasion of Wetlands Day 2023, celebrated on February 2, Odisha Sea Turtle community members participated in a mass Mangrove Plantation Activity at Kadua Wetland in Odisha. By steering their canoe full of mangrove saplings, they planted around 500 saplings Near Devi River Mouth with the contribution of enthusiastic local youths & fishermen. They aim to connect people to strengthen coastal health through plantation and awareness.
